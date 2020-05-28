City announces program to help renters during COVID-19 pandemic

The city of Toledo announced a $2 million program that will assist renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can receive up to $2,500 to assist with rent payments. Applicants will need to provide documentation that they are having trouble meeting rent payments because of the coronavirus. The money will go directly to the landlord.

The money will last for three months. The money will be for people who are low income, but it also applies to people paying market rate. There are some income guidelines when the analysis is done on each application.

Applications can be found by visiting the city of Toledo website.