City distributing masks, gloves to various organizations in Toledo

The City of Toledo Neighborhoods Department will be distributing nearly 30,000 disposable masks and nearly 6,000 pairs of gloves today to churches, neighborhood organizations, local agencies, and other groups. Those groups will then distribute the supplies to the public.

The cost will be reimbursed to the city with Community Development Block Grant Funding, according to Monica L. Smith, neighborhood navigator for the city.

The organizations and groups that will receive the masks and gloves for free distribution are Canaan Manifested Word Church, City of Zion Church, The Mt. Zion Church, Connecting Kids to Meals, First Church, Toledo Community Coalition, Greater Grace Church, Groomed Barbershop, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Junction Coalition, Lucas County Children Services, Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio, Macedonia Baptist Church, Neighborhood Health Association, New Eureka Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church of Toledo, New Prospect Baptist Church, Pathway, Robinson Elementary Community Hub, Southern Missionary Baptist Church, Sunshine Communities, TARTA, Temple of Praise, The Tabernacle, United Community Church, Lucas County Veterans Service Commission, 10 local Stop & Go stores, and 10 local Stop and Shop stores.

The number of masks and gloves each group will receive varies.