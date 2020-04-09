City employees facing emergency leave as Toledo faces budget shortfall during COVID-19 crisis

With people out of work during the COVID-19 crisis, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz sounded the alarm that the lack of payroll income tax could harm the city.

During a Thursday press conference, Kapszukiewicz said the city is looking at having a budget problem that could put the city in a $10-50 million budget hole since the city is funded by a payroll income tax.

According to the mayor, the longer the shutdown goes on, residents may see a reduction in city services, and city workers may be placed on temporary emergency leave. He added that layoffs for city employees is not being considered.

Kapszukiewicz, who said the national government didn't do enough to prepare for the COVID-19 outbreak, said the city will consider curfews as the crisis continues. Five more people were arrested early Thursday morning for violating the state's orders.

The mayor also officially announced the deadline to file city income taxes has been extended to July 15. The move fits in line with what the federal and state governments have done as well.

Public Utilities will not collect inside water meter readings during the crisis; customers are asked to read water meters and report the usage amount by calling 419-245-1800 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays or emailing DPUcustomerservice@toledo.oh.gov.

Free monthly bulk refuse collection will continue. Residents should contact Republic Services at 419-936-2511 to schedule a pickup.

The mayor also said Toledo's public golf courses will remain open, although there will be strict restrictions, including paying over the phone with a credit card prior to arriving and only walking will be allowed, except for golfers with a clear physical handicap.

While Michigan has closed down its public golf courses, Kapszukiewicz said provisions have been put in place allowing only Ohio residents to play after conversations with the governor, lieutenant governor, and local health officials.

The city of Toledo has compiled a list of services affected by the pandemic, and available resources, which can be found at this link.