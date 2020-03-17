City leaders to determine paring down employees to essential personnel

Changes could be coming to city government in Toledo during the coronavirus outbreak, and those could be coming in the next few days, according to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Police and fire fighters will still respond to emergencies. Garbage collection will still happen. But the mayor is trying to determine who else would be considered essential personnel in the city.

The plan, according to Kapszukiewicz, is to have that figured out by Tuesday.

"We'll be ready," he said. "We'll be able to provide basic services and get through what's going to be a difficult time. But we can get through it."

The closure of buildings is also a possibility, perhaps at both the city and county levels and throughout the community.