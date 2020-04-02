City of Fremont closes fishing access to Sandusky River

The only sound coming from the small, city-owned parking lot next to the Sandusky River in Fremont is the sound of yet another freight train rumbling by. Just on the other side of the hill, however, about a dozen anglers are still casting their lines out in the water.

As tempting as it is to enjoy the great outdoors on a 60-degree spring day, COVID-19 has put a wrench in the works for many local tourist hot spots -- Fremont being no exception. The city is now asking folks to pack up and move away from the banks of the Sandusky... and stay there for now.

"99 out of 100 years, we're doing everything we can to spend money and attract tourism to Fremont and northwest Ohio," says Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez, "but unfortunately this is a bad year for all of us."

While there were a few folks winding up the reels when we stopped by Thursday afternoon, it was still a far cry from Wednesday, when the mayor says there were a couple hundred people lining the waterfront.

"It couldn't be a worse time with the fishing," Mayor Sanchez explains. "We attract thousands of people here, but we have limited resources. We don't have porta-potties out, our downtown businesses are closed... again, it's everything that we normally beg for in any other given year."

Hand-washing stations and grocery store supplies were two more additions to the list of growing concerns, for a city which usually plays host to so many fishermen this month. The mayor emphasized that this decision was not based on people standing too close together along the riverbanks, but rather a question of those resources (and lack thereof) to sustain the popular tourist season.

For those who still insist on keeping their bait on the hook, the city says it would likely give a warning at first, though the second offense could lead to criminal trespassing charges.

"We recently closed city parks and parking lots because a select few were not obeying the order", says safety service director Kenneth Frost. "A lot of tough decisions are having to be made... we're doing the best we can to slow the spread of the virus in the community, and a lot of sacrifices are having to be made by everybody. [That] led to the decision to close the parks down, as well as discouraging the fishermen from entering our community this year."

Count this as that one year out of 100 where it may be better to enjoy the spring warming trend in a different way.