City of Maumee closing access points to Maumee River due to COVID-19

The City of Maumee has announced it will be shutting down all access points to the Maumee River as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The city will also post no parking signs on streets in the immediate vicinity of the river.

A post to the city's Facebook page says "The COVID-19 crisis places in danger, all health care workers, police officers, paramedics/EMT's, an all whose jobs put them in contact with the public. It is for the safety of our residents and all who serve us that we are enforcing this policy."

