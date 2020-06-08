City of Maumee to lay off safety forces

The City of Maumee is making cuts.

Friday night, city council approved a recommendation from Mayor Rich Carr that would allow the city to eliminate six paramedic positions.

According to a letter sent out by the city to those who will be losing their jobs, the city said in part that the "loss of multiple tax revenues will have a negative impact on the City's budget , necessitating reductions in force."

The letter goes on to explain that the city is invoking Article 36 of the collective bargaining agreement between the City and the IAFF to make the cuts mid-contract.

NIkki Heckman, is one of the paramedics losing her job. She has worked for Maumee for 10 years and says the situation is disheartening.

The City of Maumee has an ambulance and also staffs a Life Squad for Lucas County. Heckman says with 6 paramedics gone, the remaining 8 will be spending most of the time fulfilling the Lucas County Life Squad duties, potentially putting the health and safety of Maumee residents at risk.

"With this cut there is no guarantee that a paramedic will be available and the closest life squad could be 10 minutes away so that's a matter of life and death," says Heckman.

At this point the Union representing the paramedics plans to file a grievance with the city and fight to keep the jobs.