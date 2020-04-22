City of Tiffin cancels all 2020 summer programs and day camps

Summer camps and sports are always a great way to get the kids outside -- but with current events being what they are, you may be on your own during the school break, depending on where you live

The city of Tiffin has now cancelled all day camps and public programs for the summer. Popular sports have been suspended, and newer camps focusing on the arts and equestrian riding have also been put in the stables. The swimming pool will also remain closed until the Ohio Department of Health gives the OK that public pools can be opened.

"All the planning and prepping that we've done all winter long seems to be crumbling right in front of us," says Tiffin parks director Bryce Kuhn. "It's one of those gut-wrenching things, where we all see it coming, but who's going to make the call?"

Making the decision this early gives not only parents advance warning for their kids, but also those looking for summer jobs.

"The reason we came out with this so early," says Kuhn, "is that April is typically our hiring season for those day camps, lifeguards and maintenance staff. Given that the month is almost over, we had to figure out what's best for the department, and our city as a whole."

Calls to county seats across northwest Ohio yielded mixed results. Many are waiting on word from the governor's office on any recommendations or extension to current orders, before making decisions on their summer rec programs. Port Clinton, for example, has a big question mark on their summer baseball, having already cancelled the spring season; conversely, Bowling Green is preparing to open their city pool and water park as soon as the state gives permission. (At press time, no decisions were forthcoming for City of Toledo summer programs.)

Much like in Toledo, however, Tiffin's parks system remains open. As the director puts it: "We have over 180 acres of land that is the great outdoors! Go get outside like you've been doing, and maybe see sights you've never really seen before. Just because our camps are closed, doesn't mean families can't still get out and go into the rivers and creeks, and be a part of making something fun."

As with everyone else these days, Tiffin Parks & Rec is going online to get the word out about other ways to enjoy the fresh air.

"We've been spearheading doing some virtual connections through our Facebook page," says Kuhn, "getting kids out and maybe doing photo contests, or scavenger hunts throughout our parks."

The next big event on Tiffin's radar is the 4th of July fireworks celebration, and the decision to postpone or cancel -- like many across the country -- is still up in the air.