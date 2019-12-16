City of Toledo addressing online issue ahead of new water billing rollout

If you've tried signing-up for online billing as a Toledo water customer in recent months chances are you've run into problems. Leaders in the city's Department of Public Utilities say it's due to growing pains from a move to new software.

"It's a lot of old systems that need to be transferred over and technology that needs to be upgraded," Cindy Geronimo, commissioner of utilities administration, said.

Since July, Geronimo says the city has worked with IT experts to overhaul and improve online services. Even with all the work she says some things have unfortunately fallen through the cracks.

"Everything has been transitioned over except for this one piece that is just allowing people to see their bill and to sign-up for online billing," Geronimo said.

Despite having known troubles with its site the city is still sending letters to customers encouraging a sign-up for discounted, paperless bills. It's an offer that Geronimo says only about 4,000 people are using and that was before the site had issues.

"If they want to sign-up it, and they can't sign-up for it, they can leave their name," Geronimo said. "We can make sure that as soon as it's available we can put it in for them."

As the city works to eliminate the problem other leaders like councilman Nick Komives say this is the first they've heard of it.

"I'm a little frustrated that it wasn't communicated to me, and that I'm finding it out this way," Komives said after 13abc informed him of the issue.

Komives says he expects hiccups when major change happens but adds he's not happy that paperless is being pushed with problems in place.

"If we're going to communicate to folks that they can receive this benefit by signing up to go paperless then we should make sure that it works before we do something like this," Komives said.

With the countdown on to a new way of billing the city says it's addressing the issue as leaders hope to have everything ready by January.

“We’re just people to be a little bit more patient with us, and we really are eager to help them through these changes," Geronimo said.

After talking with leaders on Monday 13abc noticed the affected section of the city website is now working again.

In the meantime, if you still have issues you're asked to call Engage Toledo or stop by the Public Utilities Office on Madison.