City of Toledo announces budget adjustments, hiring freeze

The City of Toledo announced Thursday that budget adjustments in response to the COVID-19 crisis are coming, including a hiring freeze that has already taken effect for all city operations.

“This is a difficult time for Toledo and the entire nation,” Toledo City Council president Matt Cherry said. “We face a challenge unlike any other we have experienced. Like the state of Ohio, and many other jurisdictions that have already implemented hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures, Toledo will be making some very difficult decisions related to our budget and services. As we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, the city of Toledo is taking steps to ensure the financial impact is lessened to the greatest extent possible.”

The joint budget taskforce with the administration of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and City Council budget taskforce has already met virtually on proposed adjustments to the city budget caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a number of options being considered, and right now, everything is on the table,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

According to a press release, the city’s 2020 budget must be reduced by at least $10 million, but the required annual reductions could range between $25 million to $50 million in the coming several years.

The city of Toledo has compiled a list of services affected by the pandemic, and available resources, which can be found at this link.