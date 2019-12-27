City of Toledo offers Christmas tree drop-off sites

Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? The City of Toledo has set up five drop-off sites for residents to dispose of their live trees.

Anyone may recycle their trees for free by bringing them to one of the following locations through Jan. 31:

• Jeramin Park (1720 South Cove Blvd.)

• Ravine II Park (Colorado St. and Dearborn Ave.)

• Detwiler Park (4001 N. Summit St.)

• Bowman Park (4793 Jackman Rd.)

• Schneider Park (2698 Schneider Rd.)

The locations will be clearly marked at each park. Trees should be clear of all decorations, lights, bags, or other materials.

All trees collected will be ground into mulch by forestry crews.