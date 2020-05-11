City of Toledo withdraws motion to appeal LEBOR decision

Toledoans for Safe Water saw another defeat for the Lake Erie Bill of Rights last week, when the City of Toledo withdrew their motion to appeal Judge Jack Zouhary's decision to overturn the LEBOR.

“This decision by the City is unacceptable. Not only is it short-sighted from a public health and safety perspective, it is another signal that democracy by the people is not a priority of the government. This should be an alarm bell for everyone, people should be outraged” Hilary Tore of TSW said in a press release.

The group said the COVID-19 pandemic has depleted protections surrounds Lake Erie, from the EPA being effectively suspended to the depletion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's H2Ohio Fund.

“LEBOR has exposed the reality that no branch of government is willing to protect Lake Erie. If we want to seriously protect the watershed and our community it is obvious we must do it ourselves,” Cindy Matthews of TSW said in a statement. “If people are worried about jobs now, imagine how many will be lost when Lake Erie completely succumbs to the algae problem? Without clean water, there will be no city or community.”

According to the group, the LEBOR set out to protect the Lake and the availability of safe, clean water for residents. It came after the water crisis in 2014.

“It is clear the future of Lake Erie and the health of the community is up to us. The people have two choices: continue to watch the slow death of the Lake that sustains all life in this city or take action to protect her and our future,” Crystal Jankowski with TSW said in the press release.

