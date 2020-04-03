City trying to dissuade groups from assembling on public basketball courts

The City of Toledo is beginning to limit the play on public basketball courts, in line with social distancing and the COVID-19 outbreak.

The signs say, "No group basketball activities or other large group gatherings." Individual activities are allowed at each hoop, and activities with shared household members are permitted.

Signs were posted to basketball hoops in the city Friday, and the city said it will be monitoring the areas. Police officers are advised to ask groups to disperse and go home.