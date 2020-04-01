Clearest Estimate Yet About Surge Of Covid-19 Cases In NW Ohio

We are getting our first solid look at when the curve of Covid-19 will surge in our area.

Promedica Dr. Brian Kaminiski M.D. plays a key role in the Covid-19 incident management team for ProMedica.

He says Ohio State University has put together a model that shows if we continue strict social distancing measures, we can keep the estimates of 12,000 cases during the highest part of the surge in check.

Kaminski says, "It looks like in our community, that surge is going to peak somewhere at the end of April or the beginning of May. That is something that people can know and understand and by the second half of May it looks like we'll probably be on the other side of the curve. That doesn't mean that this is over OK because the back half of the mountain is just as steep as the front half of the mountain." Dr. Kaminski cautions that this estimate is a moving target because of the unpredictability of the virus.

