‘Click and Collect’ shopping available for families receiving food assistance

Grocery stores and other retailers can offer online “click and collect” grocery shopping and curbside pickup for families in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services learned this week. Families also can place orders over the phone.

If grocery stores have wireless mobile point-of-sale devices, they can swipe recipients’ EBT cards at curbside. If they do not have mobile POS devices, recipients still can order food in advance and go into the store to pay and pick up their groceries. Retailers also have the option to process manual vouchers at curbside. Grocers cannot accept the EBT card number over the phone.

To ease administrative burdens and ensure that families have access to food throughout the pandemic, ODJFS also requested and received approval to extend by six months the recertification eligibility periods for March, April, and May.

The agency also requested and received federal approval for all SNAP recipients to receive the maximum benefit possible for their families in March and April.

Individuals may qualify for SNAP if their household’s gross monthly income is at or under 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. To apply, visit benefits.ohio.gov.