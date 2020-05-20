Clyde man dies in single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning

Officials are investigating a single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Seneca County that left one man dead.

According to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:44 a.m. on County Rd. 15 in Pleasant Township.

Noah T. Stockmaster, 21, of Clyde, was traveling on the roadway when he went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Stockmaster was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stockmaster was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to OSP.