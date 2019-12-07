Clyde wins the OHSAA Division IV Football Championship

Clyde entered the 2019 playoffs as an No. 8 seed in its own region.

Now the Fliers finish as the OHSAA Division IV Football State Champions.

Clyde used four touchdowns from senior running back Gunner Golden to beat Licking Valley in the title game at Tom Benson Memorial Stadium. Golden finished the game with 114 yards on the ground on 28 carries.

Licking Valley tied the game at seven early in the second quarter, but that is when Clyde scored five unanswered touchdowns - four of which from Golden - to win 42-14.

Clyde converted on all six of its four down conversions and finished the game six for 12 on third down. The Fliers controlled the clock as the team held the ball for 37 minutes 39 seconds, while Licking Valley only had the pigskin for 16:21.