Coast Guard rescued 3 people from burning boat off Alabama coast

Updated: Thu 7:33 AM, Jan 16, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three people were rescued from a burning boat Wednesday near Dauphin Island, Ala.

The Coast Guard received the call at around 6 p.m. about the burning sport fisher Dauphin Island Bay with three people aboard, and the rescue crew arrived at the scene at 6:35 p.m.

The rescue-boat crew then transported Dauphin Island Fire Rescue members to fight the fires.

The three people were rescued onto a life raft and awaited EMS in stable conditions.

