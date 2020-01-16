Coast Guard rescued 3 people from burning boat off Alabama coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three people were rescued from a burning boat Wednesday near Dauphin Island, Ala.
The Coast Guard received the call at around 6 p.m. about the burning sport fisher Dauphin Island Bay with three people aboard, and the rescue crew arrived at the scene at 6:35 p.m.
The rescue-boat crew then transported Dauphin Island Fire Rescue members to fight the fires.
The three people were rescued onto a life raft and awaited EMS in stable conditions.
