Cole Swindell to donate Toledo merchandise sales to Nashville recovery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Go ahead and buy that extra expensive tour T-shirt if you're going to the Cole Swindell concert at Stranahan Theater on Thursday.
That's because the country music star announced on Twitter that proceeds from the show will go to victims of the Nashville tornadoes.
Can't believe what has happened in my backyard and all over middle TN. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected by last night's storm. I will be donating all the proceeds from my Merch sales from my show in Toledo, OH on Thursday. #PrayForNashville pic.twitter.com/t5aEOpOXzQ— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 3, 2020