Cole Swindell to donate Toledo merchandise sales to Nashville recovery

Updated: Tue 9:42 PM, Mar 03, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Go ahead and buy that extra expensive tour T-shirt if you're going to the Cole Swindell concert at Stranahan Theater on Thursday.

That's because the country music star announced on Twitter that proceeds from the show will go to victims of the Nashville tornadoes.



 