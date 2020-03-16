College Board cancels May’s SAT amid coronavirus shutdowns

(Gray News) - It’s big news for high school students.

The College Board announced Monday it’s canceled the May 2 SAT and March makeup exams in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board said it will provide more SAT testing opportunities “as soon as feasible.”

“Together with our member schools and colleges, we will be flexible, thoughtful, and collaborative in exploring ways to continue to support student learning and provide opportunities to test during this challenging time,” The College Board said.

Students who registered for the tests will receive refunds.

More information about COVID-19′s impact on the SAT can be found at the SAT website.

The College Board said it is also developing strategies to help Advanced Placement Program students who have been impacted by school closures.

