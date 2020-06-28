NFL player charged with OVI after crash

An NFL player is likely in hot water after the car he was driving ended up in the waters of Lake Erie.

Jermiah Lamont Braswell, 23, of Toledo, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro when it veered off the road, down the shoreline, and into the water off South Bass Island, according to Put-In-Bay Police. The crash happened at about 6:30 PM Saturday, June 26, 2020.

Witnesses tell police the Camaro was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed over a long grassy area and "flew off the embankment into the lake."

According to a news release from Put-In-Bay Police, "As officers went into the water and approached the Camaro, they found the driver was still in the driver's seat trying to drive forward. He told officers that he was 'stuck' and didn't know what happened. As officers spoke with the driver, they noticed that his speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how his Camaro ended up in the water."

Braswell was arrested after a portable breath test showed his Blood Alcohol Content exceeded Ohio's legal limit. He's facing a charge of Operating a Vehicle Intoxicated.

According to the Arizona Cardinal's website Braswell is a graduate of Central Catholic in Toledo.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no bystanders were hurt.