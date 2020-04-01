College and university students seek refunds after leaving campuses

With colleges and universities closed on-campus for the year students are still trying to wrap things up. That includes getting refunds to any services they already paid for. Some students aren't happy with the refunds they're getting

It's been a whirlwind time for not only students here but colleges across the state. On site classes are done. Online and distance learning are the order of the day but some are surprised when trying to get refunds on food they didn't eat.

There won't be any more time on campus this spring for junior Tyler Spohn. It was more than just a hardship on the classroom front.

“I can see the money floating away from me as soon as that happens. I'm staying at home. I’m also an employee at UT so it means now I'm out of a job as well. It’s just instantly fear because as college students we live paycheck to paycheck,” said Spohn.

Spohn is a commuting student and usually eats on campus. For the spring semester he paid just over $1500 for a standard and flex dollars meal plan. When the on-campus portion of the year was cancelled, he expected a refund on those food dollars but wasn't happy with what he got.

“I'm more of the side of disappointment than mad because I feel like a lot of that is coming out of COVID-19, the social responsibility and I don't feel like UT is holding up its part,” said Spohn.

According to a University of Toledo spokeswoman, here's what students will receive:

-For students with a housing and a meal plan, who left before March 25th they'll get a credit of up to $1230.

-Students in McComas Village with no meal plan will receive a credit of up to $750.

-Honors Academic Village student with meal plans get a credit up to $350.

-Commuters like Spohn only get a credit up to $200.

“I’d say time reimbursement is more important because we made it half way through so I think half reimbursement would make much more sense,” said Spohn.

Bowling Green State University students can also look for a refund. A school spokeswoman telling 13abc that the school will absorb the fixed costs associated with housing, dining and parking.

The refunds for dining costs will be calculated through remaining nights that were planned at the residence hall and the amount of unused dining swipes.

Neither school will be offering refunds on tuitions and academic fees because the learning has not ended. That's happening virtually.

