Columbus mayor declares state of emergency

Mayor Andrew Ginther's full statement:

74% of our employees work on the frontline: police, fire, public health nurses, utility plant operators, refuse collectors, just to name a few. They will continue to work, and the critical city services delivered by these dedicated men and women will continue.

Starting today, the city’s remaining full-time workforce – approximately 1,300 people – have been asked to remain at home. Many will be able to work remotely.

All full-time city employees will continue to be paid. Part-time employees will be paid for hours they work.

There is no doubt that this is a difficult time. We have little in history to compare it to.

But I believe in this city and the resiliency of its residents.

We can – and will – get through this together.