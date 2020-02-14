Comfort food popular on Valentine's day

If comfort food is your Valentine, then you are not alone.

Chick-Fil-A was keeping busy serving up cookies and chicken nuggets in heart-shaped tins. By 1:30 this afternoon, the Chick-Fil-A on Central and its sister restaurant across town had sold about 150 heart-shaped treats.

"You can take nuggets or cookies to your workplace and really brighten up the workplace, or to your family later, or friends if you're having friends over. Something that is not traditional. But something that can brighten people up in a different way," says Chick-Fil-A director of talent Heather Frost.

Just across the street, the Waffle House is going all-out for the third Valentine's Day in a row. This Waffle House is such a popular V-Day spot that it has to take reservations.

"People should come to Valentine's Day at Waffle House for the experience. It's a cheap date. It's good food. It's fast. It's friendly service and we're awesome," says Erin Lord, district manager.

J-Cups pizza has brought back its heart-shaped pizzas again for Valentine's Day 2020. The heart pizzas have been a J-Cups Staple since the restaurant first opened ten years ago. The J-Cups on Central got four orders for heart pizzas in the first half hour of being open.

"People like being simple, I think. Friday nights are busy everywhere, so a pizza's a cheaper option for everybody to go. And it's fun. You don't see it every day," says general manager Craig Stoykoff.

This Valentine's Day, comfort food tastes good no matter what shape it's in.