Comic Con goes virtual with Quarantined Con

If you're a fan of comic books, science fiction movies and TV shows, and pop culture in general, you might feel like you're missing out.

Stay home orders are keeping people at a social distance.

COVID-19 has even postponed Free Comic Book Day 2020. The event is typically scheduled for the first Saturday in May.

Now, there's an alternative: Quarantined Con.

☀️Good Morning! We’ll be back at it today with day 2 of QuarantinedCon. ☀️



**ALL TIMES ARE IN CENTRAL TIME (CST)**



Here’s today’s Q&A Panel Schedule:

11:00a Jack O’Halloran - Superman

1p Ben Bladon - Character Actor

4p Dave Alvarez - Artist



Today’s events run until 9p. pic.twitter.com/YiKcFPNOSB — Debut Entertainment (@DebutEntertain1) May 3, 2020

One of the organizers, Sarah Douthat, is from Toledo. She attended Notre Dame Academy and graduated from The University of Toledo.

Now, she lives in Nashville, where she is promoting this online-only Comic Con, where you can tune in to panel discussions, Q&A events, and even buy signed merchandise.

