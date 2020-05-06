Commercial vehicle crash restricts traffic on Central Ave.

A commercial vehicle crash on Central Ave. near Sequoia Rd. has restricted all lanes of traffic.

A semi truck carrying a load of mud was heading west on Central when the load shifted while the vehicle was stopping at a light. The load came over the top of the trailer onto the cab and roadway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene reported no HAZMAT materials were spilled, but all motorists should proceed with caution through the area.

