Commissioners vote to keep Monroe County jobs safe during pandemic

In a time when many local governments are making cuts to their budgets and departments due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monroe County's Commissioners recently voted they won't be cutting any positions in 2020.

County officials say they currently have more than $17 million in reserves and have already cut more than 200 positions in the last 10 years.

"We are more financially sound now than in my entire 20 years on this board," Board of Commissioners vice chairman Jerry Oley said. "We've never had a reserve fund on that level."

More than 450 people are employed by the county in Monroe. The Commissioners will recommend departments continue to fill current and future availble positions while streamlining their services.