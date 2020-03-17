Communications companies covering customer bills to keep Americans connected

Companies around the country are covering phone and internet services for people who can't pay their bills because their out of work.

Called the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge," companies like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon are keeping customers in service for at least the next 60 days. They also said they'd open WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them.

The head of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai said the vast disruptions cause by the deadly coronavirus outbreak make it, "imperative that Americans stay connected."