Community asked to support struggling businesses now so they can reopen later on

At Floral Dreams flower shop in Adrian, owner Jamie Johns is struggling.

"It's been so hard just trying to make ends meet and take care of my family," Johns said.

Open for a little more than a year, Johns closed up at the end of March after being considered a non-essential business thanks to COVID-19. It forced the small business owner to layoff two workers and move to online sales, which she admits aren't great.

"It's been very stressful and very difficult to stay positive and feel like we're going to come out of this OK," Johns said.

Johns says she looked into federal grants and loans and even applied for Michigan unemployment, but met dead ends. Now with the Mother's Day holiday around the corner she's hoping to do some business.

"It's a lot of unknown," Johns said. "It's scary. It's very scary."

Floral Dreams isn't alone, as many businesses in Adrian's quiet downtown are closed for the time being. The pause has leaders asking for the community's help to keep the economy moving.

"We need people to safely support our small businesses," Matt Swartzlander with the Adrian Area Chamber of Commerce said.

The Lenawee County small business advocate represents nearly 300 shops. To help keep them and others afloat, Swartzlander is calling on people to spend part of their coronavirus stimulus checks at area businesses now so they can remain open later on.

"Ask if you can buy a gift card and support them, get that money in their pocket now, because that's going to help sustain them through this time," Swartzlander said.

It's a boost Johns says will make a difference as she hopes to eventually reopen the shop she dreamed of owning for years.

"I'm really hoping that we can all just open up, be safe, be healthy and just spread joy with flowers," Johns said.