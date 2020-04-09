Community generosity helps protect Bowling Green firefighters from COVID-19

In Bowling Green, firefighters are working hard to limit the spread of coronavirus. One way it's being done is through non-stop cleaning of gear and equipment.

"Anything we can do to try to prevent the spread of this we're doing," Chief Bill Moorman said. "The cleaning process that we have has doubled if not tripled on a daily basis."

As Moorman and his crew work to keep COVID-19 at bay the community is stepping in to help. Recently, BGSU professor and businessman Gary Border donated an ultra-violet light, which zaps germs in ambulances, office space and even sleeping quarters.

"We place it into the room, we step out of the room, we let the light go for about 30 minutes and then it's done," Moorman said.

The city's IT manager also stepped up to make coveted reusable M95 masks with a city-owned 3D printer. The chief said they're wearable and will be used as a last resort if supplies run low.

"You can get three or four fresh masks by cutting up one M95, so we've just almost quadrupled their stockpile of masks," IT manager David McDonald said.

Meanwhile, volunteers at maker space BiG Fab Lab pitched in as well, using 3D printed parts and overhead projection sheets to make face shields for first responders free of charge.

“We’ve collaborated on a design that everybody in this area is now printing," BiG Fab Lab director Mark Bowlus said. "We're trying to make it as easy as possible with material that are easy to source."

As a time when coronavirus is taking its toll on people and resources, Chief Moorman says the kindness and generosity in his community is keeping everyone safe.

"It makes me sleep just a little easier at night knowing that we do have some additional equipment if we need it," Moorman said.