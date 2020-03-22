Community making and donating masks

Masks are in demand all over the world, even here in our area. So a group of locals are doing their part to help in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're crafty crafters, so we find a way to make it work," says Shelby Clauson.

Clauson usually crochets, but she has temporarily swapped her crochet hook for a sewing machine to make masks.

"This is our response to the global need, and we can't really help on a global scale, but we can help on a community level," says Clauson.

Her twins, Nick and Gillian Watson, are back at home after the University of Toledo made them leave the dorms.

"So my son helps iron, and my daughter helps cut, and then we come to my station, and I kinda sew them up. We also make up a bunch to give to our neighbors that are also sewing and helping distribute some of these masks, as well," says Clauson.

"Everybody's gotta work together and there's nowhere else to go right now, so may as well," says Catherine Mouch, Clauson's neighbor.

13abc stayed outside to practice social distancing.

"We need our healthcare workers now more than ever in our lifetime," says Mouch.

"When [the masks] run out it's gonna be too late to start sewing," Mouch says.

When the masks are done, they will be donated to all sorts of local people and organizations.

"Grocery store workers, people who are not necessarily direct medical, but other people who need the masks and they can't get them because they're not considered a priority," says Clauson.

"I'm going to be sitting watching Netflix. I may as well sit and watch Netflix and cut fabric," says Mouch.

These are just two of the homes in the area that are contributing their time to this project. Both women are members of a Facebook group that is dedicated to gathering materials, sewing, and distributing the masks. The group has over 50 members.