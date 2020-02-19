Community rallies around K-9 with mounting vet bills

A small police department in Henry County needs a little help to care for one of its own.

Zeus is the K-9 unit working with the Deshler Police Department and he's struggling with some serious health issues. He's suffered a series of seizures recently and is currently in an animal hospital in Cleveland.

With vet bills mounting, a Facebook group called "Ohio Going Blue" is spearheading a fundraising campaign to help out. They're taking donations and selling t-shirts with Zeus on them to raise money for his care.

If you'd like to purchase one of the shirts (or a hoodie!) you can CLICK HERE. You can also visit their Facebook page for more information.