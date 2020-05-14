Community rallies around coach with coronavirus

In the small town of Metamora, COVID-19 is hitting home.

“I just want to get the word out that this is real. You know, I’m 41. Did I think it could happen to me? Probably in the back of my mind, I said no," Rusty Carr said during a video chat on Facebook messenger Thursday.

Carr coaches boys baseball and is the longtime scorekeeper for basketball at Evergreen High School. It's a position he took 25 years ago when he was a junior at the same school.

Six weeks ago, Carr was diagnosed with coronavirus, put on a ventilator, and placed into an induced coma for 18 days.

“I don’t remember waking up until I woke up 18 days after the vent was in,” Carr said.

Soon, t-shirts and a Facebook group started as #RustyStrong. The Facebook group has grown to more than 1.4k members.

"When he became intubated, it was pretty clear that that was going to be a long journey for him and he was going to need some help," said Tracy York, who attends church at Metamora Methodist with Carr and his family.

York launched a Go Fund Me page while Carr was in the hospital. When he work up, Carr learned people had donated more than $15,000.

“It’s 100 percent Rusty Carr. When you see the response to the fundraiser, it’s because of the impact he has on the community and his family has on the community,” York said.

“The Go Fund Me was unbelievable. You know, that brought me right to my knees," said Carr.

This week, Carr still tested positive for coronavirus, but he's on the mend and fighting to get stronger with hundreds of people cheering him on. His parents, who live in the same house with Carr, initially tested positive, although Carr says they were largely asymptomatic. Both his mother and father recently tested negative for the virus.