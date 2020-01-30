Community reaction to Issue 1

One of the main talking points in the mayor's State of the City speech Thursday was Issue 1. It's a proposal on the March 17th ballot that would support a lot of public services, but also raise the income tax for the next ten years.

Issue 1 would would put Toledo's total income tax rate at 2.75% for the next decade. The mayor has told 13abc the increase would cost the average person working in Toledo an extra $8 a paycheck.

The money from it would help fund a number of city-wide projects including roads, safety services, Universal Pre-K, and parks.

Toledo voters will have the final say in the March primary. However, it's not just Toledoans who will pay the freight. If you live outside the city but work in it, you will pay some too.