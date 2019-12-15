Community supports baby boy living with two rare, life-threatening conditions

From the day he was born baby RJ Ahlers hasn't had an easy go in life. Even with all of his struggles RJ's parents say he's a fighter.

"He's a happy kid," RJ's mother Angel Ahlers said. "He is growing."

KC and Angel Ahlers say their son lives with two rare conditions known as Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum and Tetrasomy 9P Mosaic.

"Instead of having the three chromosomes he actually has four, and it's made up of these short arms," RJ's father KC Ahlers said. "So he's even rarer that what we had thought originally."

RJ's parents say the diseases target his heart, brain, kidneys and spine. The couple says paying for the hospitals and specialists that treat it all is tough, and from the beginning they've turned to the community for help.

"The love from everyone around the world, including this town—the outpouring of love in this town—has made this possible," KC Ahlers said.

While baby RJ has seen the good in people he's also seen the bad. Back in November someone posted a sign by one of his in Toledo that read in part, "Let the baby die." Since then RJ's parents have battled the negativity and say their son's story is even reaching the stars.

"This little guy had a letter in the mail and that was from Billie Eilish," KC Ahlers said. "She sent him a best wishes and that she loves little RJ."

Despite the well-wishes the Ahlers say the medical bills are still piling up. To help ease their burden Sidelines bar and grill in Toledo held a fundraiser Sunday for baby RJ. It came complete with raffles and portions of bills even went to the family.

"We're just trying to help out a great family—a difficult situation for them," Sidelines general manager Justin Snyder said.

It's something the Ahlers say they're extremely grateful for as they fight to keep their baby boy healthy.

"We would not be here today if it wasn't for the outpouring of love and support that has come our way, from the outreaches across the ocean to right here in our hometown," Angel Ahlers said.