Companies hiring right now & where you can apply

It's been a tough couple of weeks for all of us, but especially for those who are either working fewer hours at work or not at all. But some employers are hiring amid the COVID-19 crisis.

One of those businesses is Kroger. Amy McCormick, a spokeswoman for the company, tells 13abc that higher demand for certain products has led to increased traffic in the stores and the potential for over-worked employees. She says the company is looking to fill 500 open positions in the Toledo area, and that applicants who are hired may start working as soon as a few days after initially applying. You can apply here.

Leaders with Dollar General also announced that they're looking to hire right now. The company is expected to add up to 50,000 new employees by the end of next month, doubling its typical hiring rate. You can apply here.

Kingston Healthcare is also looking to add local employees. In a press release to 13abc, company officials say, "We are actively creating temporary full and part-time Hospitality Aide, Dietary Aide, Housekeeper & Chef positions to help support our local economy and community, and also to continue to provide exceptional care to its' elderly residents who are some of the most vulnerable at this time." There are open positions in Sylvania, Perrysburg, Vermillion, Miamisburg, and Ashland. You can apply here.

Our media partner, The Blade, reports that Amazon is offering 100,000 new jobs nationwide, including up to 2,000 jobs at the new fulfillment center being built in Rossford. You can apply here.

The Blade also reports that commercial truck driving training is always available at OhioMeansJobs Lucas County.

Meijer stores are hiring. You can apply here.

Gordon Food Service has open positions available all over the region. You can apply here.

To apply at Walmart, click here.

Aldi stores across the area are accepting applications for part-time or full-time positions for cashiers, stock, associates and managers. You can apply here.