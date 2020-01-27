Conagra to add new line, 100 new jobs at Archbold plant

A new production line, and roughly 100 new workers to staff it will be added to the Conagra plant in Archbold, according to a company press release Monday.

The acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, known for such brands as Birds Eye, Mrs. Buttersworth and Vlasic, prompted the move, which is expected to begin production in the spring of 2021.

“We and our partners at RGP welcome Conagra’s decision to choose Archbold for its new production line, which will bring 100 additional jobs to the facility,” said Dana Saucier, JobsOhio vice president and head of economic development. “Conagra processes some of the world’s most recognizable food brands, and we appreciate the company’s ongoing partnership as it expands with talent from Ohio.”