Concern over COVID-19 test results sparks unrest among inmates at Adrian prison

In Adrian, order is restored at Gus Harrison Correctional Facility after an attention grabbing scene behind the wire.

"Every one of our squad cars from Lenawee County seemed to be there," Adrian resident Charles Shindler said.

Shindler was working near the prison on Tuesday afternoon when he says he heard and saw lots of police cruisers in the area. He even shot video of the scene outside the facility.

"You don't really see that many police cars there," Shindler said. "That was pretty intense."

A Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) spokesperson tells 13abc backup was requested at the prison after two inmates refused to return to their cells after demanding their coronavirus test results.

"It looked like something serious was going on," Shindler said.

According to MDOC, 612 of nearly 2,000 prisoners at Harrison Correctional Facility recently tested positive for COVID-19. It's the second largest number of cases in Michigan's prison system.

A spokesperson says all cases are asymptomatic, and inmates are now spread out in eight housing units--half of which hold those with positive cases.

Meanwhile, 31 prison workers are also recovering from coronavirus and are self-quarantining at home. Those who are still working among infected inmates are wearing special suits, M95 masks and other protective equipment.

As of Tuesday, MDOC reports two inmates at the facility have died as a result of COVID-19.

Despite rumors, leaders say no inmates ever escaped the facility nor was anyone hurt or killed. The public was also never in danger, officials say.