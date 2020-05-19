Concessions returning to service plazas on Ohio Turnpike

Service plazas on the Ohio Turnpike are phasing in seating dining on patios and inside the facilities, in accordance with Governor Mike DeWine’s orders to begin the phased re-opening of businesses in Ohio.

According to a press release from the Ohio Turnpike, the 14 service plazas will begin to reopen concession services "in a logical, progressive manner with the appropriate type and number of concession operations restored for the upcoming travel periods."

Outdoor patios reopened May 15. Food court seating inside the plazas will be restored May 21. Total seating will be kept between 1/4 to 1/3 of total seating to provide at least 10 feet of spacing between tables.