Congresswoman Kaptur Updates Fed's Coronavirus Plan

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur was at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department this morning. Kaptur outlined the feds response to containing the Coronavirus.

By in large, the Congresswoman said, the approach will be to free up federal funding to help each individual state and county health department to respond to any cases of COVID-19.

The strategy allows the different communities to respond to a population that it knows better than federal health officials and also where the different health resources are to help contain any cases.

Kaptur also says the federal government is putting out the call to researchers from around the country to share any and all information that could be helpful in fighting Coronavirus. Kaptur says "I'm here To alert scholars and medical experts, scientists across our region, to work with the Department of Health and Human Services and their bio-medical instrumentalities that fund the research that's necessary, to get better diagnostics as well as to invent the solution probably a vaccine."

While a number of medical experts are working on a vaccine, they are saying there is little chance we will see one for around a year.

