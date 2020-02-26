Connecticut troopers involved in ‘high steaks pursuit’

It appears the Connecticut State Police are pretty good at cattle wrangling … and puns.

This wasn’t exactly a barnstorming tour by the troopers. (Source: Connecticut State Police)

When a few cows got loose recently, the CSP posted word of their “high steaks pursuit.”

“Local ranchers & Troopers were able to get the cows to moooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster,” troopers said on their official Twitter account.

If you were keeping track, that was three puns in 280 characters.

Not bad, CSP. Not bad at all.

These troopers don’t kowtow to anyone.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.