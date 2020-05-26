Connecting Kids to Meals launches campaign and expands services

Connecting Kids to Meals has launched a new campaign to raise money to feed kids this summer including the weekends.

"Connecting Kids to Meals launched Children First Relief Fund. This fund is designed to help us raise dollars to pay for weekend meals for kids for the entire summer," Wendi Huntley, President and CEO of Connecting Kids to Meals said.

The goal is to raise $125,000. Thanks to generous donors, CKM has raised $100,000 in the first two weeks.

"We need to keep this effort moving forward, because we all know that hunger doesn't stop so with this support, I'm telling you kids will be able to having healthy weekend meals, and snacks and breakfast the entire summer while they are out of school."

CKM is also supporting families in a new way. Starting Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., families can get food boxes filled with produce, starches, and dairy products.

"We have a lot of parents that are still unemployed, they are not back to work, kids are clearly out of school for the summer, so our families are struggling, so we are just trying to do what we can to help support what they are doing to feed their kids."

Next week those boxes will include poultry.

Families must call Connecting Kids to meals to reserve their boxes.

The number is 419-720-1106

