A construction crew removing stone for a bridge project in Defiance uncover an artifact from the distant past.

A 1983 Buick Century.

Defiance Police said the vehicle was reported stolen on March 15, 1993, referencing the license plate - VRV814.

However, owner information is not longer available after the department upgraded their reporting system.

There is an investigation into the find. Any one with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dave Rigards at (419)784-5050.