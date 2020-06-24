Construction project on Anthony Wayne Trail nearing completion

Commuters, rejoice -- the end of the two-year Anthony Wayne Trail railroad bridge replacement project is nearly over.

Over the next few weeks, there will be changing traffic patterns, according to ODOT.

Beginning Thursday, the two lanes of the southbound Trail will switch to the new bridge. There may be short term lane restrictions to transition traffic.

In early July, a second lane of traffic for the northbound Trail is expected to open.

By the end of July, all three lanes are expected to be open in both directions, as well as the traffic signal controlled intersection with City Park and Emerald avenues reopened.

The project included replacing the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad and replacing the traffic signal at City Park Ave./Emerald Ave.