Construction still breaking ground during COVID-19 spread

The construction business is permitted to continue as a critical trade under Ohio's Stay At Home order that goes into effect at 11:59 Monday night.

However, private construction projects are still choosing to halt production on some job sites due to coronavirus concerns.

I spoke with Joshua Hughes, CEO and legal counsel for the Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio, explains how the Cleveland-Cliffs HBI site on Toledo's Eastside has laid off its workers and suspending the project indefinitely.

"They've informed the contractors that they'll reassess the situation next week but unfortunately as a result of that there will be hundreds of people laid off," says Hughes.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation says road projects will continue, with workers not being in close contact with one another on job sites.

On the plus side, with less traffic on the road, the work environment could actually be safer for workers.