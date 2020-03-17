Containing the coronavirus prompts some local spas to close voluntarily

As of right now, neither President Trump or Governor DeWine has ordered spas or salons to close. But some local spots are getting ahead of what they feel is an inevitable mandate by shutting their doors voluntarily.

In order to blow off some steam during these stressful times, some may want to get a massage or manicure. But now even spas are closing to comply with guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday all three Jonathon Khoi Nail Spa's are closed until further notice.

Maumee manager Samantha Young believes it was only a matter of time for that to be a mandated move.

"We just wanted to be proactive about it to keep everybody as healthy as possible while we have control over it," said Young.

"I actually called to get my appointment moved so I could get them done because I had a fear something like this was going to happen," said regular client Melisa Widmer.

Widmer says during these uncertain times, being pampered feels important, but she agrees the spa is doing the right thing by shutting down for now.

"Stopping the spread of it as best as we can is just what our priority was," said Young.

Next door, Lava Wellness Spa has been closed since Friday.

"Right now I'm not thinking about how much loss in damages, I'm thinking about how can we survive this as a team and as an effort to really protect not only community, but my family," said owner Heide Allan.

Allan says initially she doubted that decision since not all spas are closing at this time.

But as a mother and a woman with a heart condition, she felt she had no other choice.

"I don't want to be under my watch that I'm helping this virus to spread...what I'm doing is really draining everything as much as I can, sanitize as much as I can, follow protocols and policy," said Allan.

Transcend by Heide is her all natural wellness product line. Heide says her kids inspired her to start making her own hand sanitizer amid the shortage.

Now, her goal is to giveaway at least 1,000 bottles a day.

"10 to 3 we're open everyday just by the door. We're handing it out and we're trying to be as safe as we can," she said.

Many scientists say there is no way to be certain there's enough alcohol in homemade hand sanitizer. Health officials say hand sanitizer is OK in a pinch, but the best defense against the virus is washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Meantime, there's no time frame on when either Maumee spa will re-open or if Governor DeWine will soon require all Ohio salons/spas to close.