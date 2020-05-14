Contract Tracing Team Set To Address Second Wave Of Covid In Lucas County

A new partnership between The Toledo Lucas County Health Department and The University of Toledo will train hundreds of students in the medical field to do contract tracing in the fight against COVID.

Contact tracing is imperative to getting control of a possible outbreak. When someone tests positive for the virus the health department has a contact tracer communicate with everyone who has had physical contact with that person. Those people are evaluated and told to self-quarantine if the need is there for them to do that. This way they don't spread it to another person.

As you can imagine that may involve communicating with several people and can be extremely time-consuming. Right now the health department has 30 employees assigned to contact tracing. Now UT is running a training program that will qualify students in the medical field to do contact tracing. That is expected to beef up the number to 200 over the next couple of weeks.

The UT training program is now being shared around the state and the country as a way to help other areas increase the people to be trained to fill this vital role.