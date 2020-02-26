Controversial Bill Seeks To Ban Some Athletes From Female Sports Teams

Two Ohio lawmakers are proposing a bill dubbed the Save Women's Sports Act.

Jena Powell (R) from Arcanum and Reggie Stolzfus (R) from Paris Township are the bill's sponsors.

The bill would designate male and female sports teams to be based upon the biological sex of an individual.

This would mean that biological males cannot play on female teams.

Both lawmakers, speaking at a press conference, say the measure is a "fairness issue for women."

The legislation goes further to protect a school or college from being punished by a government entity under state and federal non-discrimination law.

The measure is getting strong opposition from the trans community.

