Cooper Tire and United Steelworkers reach tentative deal

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a handshake deal in place for a new four-year contract with United Steelworkers Local 207L.

The company announced the tentative contract agreement in a news release February 23, 2020. Details have not yet been disclosed.

In the news release, Cooper Tires states:

"Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) and United Steelworkers Local 207L in Findlay, Ohio, have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contract. Details of the agreement are being withheld pending presentation to USW members. A ratification vote is expected to take place in a week."