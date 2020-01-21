Cooper Tire named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

A Findlay company has been named a Beset Place to Work for LGBTQ employees by a national benchmarking survey.

Cooper Tire received a 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, the company announced in a press release.

The survey and report measured corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ equality in the workplace.

“Cooper is committed to creating an environment that promotes diversity and inclusion for our employees and communities,” Brad Hughes, Cooper’s President & Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“We believe all employees should feel welcome, respected and valued for who they are, and we are pleased to be recognized for our policies and programs that support equality.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.